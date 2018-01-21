Atalanta v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

As they get the Serie A action back underway after the winter break, Napoli look to extend their lead at the top of the table with victory at Atalanta.

However, the Partenopei have struggled in recent meetings with Europa League-chasing Atalanta, having lost three of their last four in all competitions.

Coach Maurizio Sarri has named a strong side to counter this poor run, with Dries Mertens flanked by Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne up front.

Marek Hamsik has not overcome illness in time and so is replaced by Piotr Zielinski, who joins Allan and Jorginho in midfield.

Meanwhile, Atalanta entertain hopes of reeling in fifth-place Roma after beating the Giallorossi last time out, and know that victory would put them just six points behind, albeit with two games in hand.

La Dea look to Andreas Cornelius and Alejandro Gomez to lead the line, whilst Marten De Roon sits out through suspension.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Hateboer, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Ilicic; Gomez, Cornelius

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon