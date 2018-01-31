Bologna sign Romagnoli on loan

Simone Romagnoli has bolstered Bologna’s defensive options by signing centre-back Simone Romagnoli on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Felsinei currently sit 12th in the Serie A table and are a comfortable 10 points above the relegation zone but it hasn’t stopped them showing some activity on deadline day.

On Wednesday night, the club confirmed that they have completed the signing of Romagnoli from Empoli until the end of the campaign, although did not announce whether there is an option to make the move permanent.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Empoli from Carpi in Serie B and will spend the latter half in the top flight with Roberto Donadoni’s men.

Romagnoli, a former Azzurrini international, does have previous top tier experience from his time with Carpi during their tenure in Serie A.