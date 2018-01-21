Cagliari v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Nikola Kalinic leads the line for AC Milan, as they travel to Sardinia to take on Cagliari in Serie A.

The Rossoneri find themselves in the bottom half of the table as they return from the winter break, and will be determined to return from the Sardegna Arena with all three points.

Croatia striker Kalinic replaces Patrick Cutrone in the only change to the side that beat Crotone 1-0 last time out, and he is flanked by Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Franck Kessie retains his place in the centre of midfield, alongside Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura.

Meanwhile, Cagliari come into this on the back of a tight 1-0 defeat to Juventus, and will be hoping a similar display will yield a better result against the Diavolo.

Marco Sau returns to the starting line-up to partner Leonardo Pavoletti, whilst sought-after 20-year-old midfielder Nicolo Barella will be hoping to catch the eye once more.

Cagliari: Cragno; Romagna, Ceppitelli, Pisacane; Farago, Ionita, Cigarini, Barella, Padoin; Sau, Pavoletti

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinic, Calhanoglu