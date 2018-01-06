Cagliari v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus make six changes to the side that eliminated Torino from the Coppa Italia in midweek, as they return to Serie A action with a visit to Cagliari.

The Bianconeri know that a win would take them to within a single point of Napoli at the summit of the table, whilst also move them eight clear of third-place Inter.

However, coach Massimiliano Allegri must continue to do without veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, as well as defensive duo Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes, who all miss out through injury.

Gonzalo Higuain leads the line and is flanked by compatriot Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, whilst Sami Khedira returns to midfield.

Cagliari, meanwhile, turn to Leonardo Pavoletti as they look to spring a shock on the champions. The striker, on loan from Napoli, netted against Atalanta last time out and will be hoping to pose a threat against the Bianconeri’s defence.

Midfielder Simone Padoin starts against his former club, having lifted five Scudetti in Turin from 2011 to 2016.

Cagliari: Rafael; Romagna, Ceppitelli, Piscane; Farago, Ionita, Cigarini, Barella, Padoin; Farias, Pavoletti

Juventus: Sczcesny; Barzagli, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Dybala