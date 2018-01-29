Chelsea agree deal for Roma defender, no go on Dzeko

Featured Image
Date: 29th January 2018 at 6:35pm
Written by:

Chelsea have agreed a move for Roma defender Emerson Palmieri, though it looks like Edin Dzeko will remain in the Eternal City.

A rumoured €60 million deal had been presented to Roma by the Premier League side, though Giallorossi sporting director Monchi had insisted that no acceptable offer had been tabled.

Now, a deal had been reached for the transfer of Emerson for a fee of €20m, plus bonuses of €6m with the player due in London on Tuesday to undergo his medial examinations.

The left-back has only made one appearance in Serie A this season, coming on as a substitute against SPAL in December 2017.

Any transfer involving Dzeko has been scuppered with the striker willing to remain with Roma for at least the remainder of the current campaign.

 

Related articles