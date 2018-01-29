Chelsea agree deal for Roma defender, no go on Dzeko

Chelsea have agreed a move for Roma defender Emerson Palmieri, though it looks like Edin Dzeko will remain in the Eternal City.

A rumoured €60 million deal had been presented to Roma by the Premier League side, though Giallorossi sporting director Monchi had insisted that no acceptable offer had been tabled.

Now, a deal had been reached for the transfer of Emerson for a fee of €20m, plus bonuses of €6m with the player due in London on Tuesday to undergo his medial examinations.

The left-back has only made one appearance in Serie A this season, coming on as a substitute against SPAL in December 2017.

Any transfer involving Dzeko has been scuppered with the striker willing to remain with Roma for at least the remainder of the current campaign.