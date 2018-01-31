Chievo swoop for Napoli outcast Giaccherini

Chievo have completed the loan signing of want-away Napoli midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini, as they look to consolidate their status in Serie A.

The former Juventus wideman has failed to make an impact at the Stadio San Paolo since arriving in a €1.5 million deal from English club Sunderland in June 2016, and has been vocal about his lack of playing time in recent months.

With Giaccherini not fitting into Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans, the Partenopei have allowed him to depart in an initial six month loan deal, as confirmed on Chievo’s official website.

Should Chievo avoid relegation, the Veronese club will be obliged to make the deal a permanent transfer that will see Giaccherini earn €750,000 on a three-year contract, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Gialloblu currently sit in 13th place in Serie A and are five points above the drop zone.

Italy international Giaccherini will join up with his new teammates in training on Thursday and is expected to feature in Chievo’s league fixture against Atalanta on Sunday.

The 32-year-old made only 20 league appearances for Napoli during his 18 months at the club, following a successful loan spell at Bologna.