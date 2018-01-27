Chievo v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Chievo welcome Juventus to the Stadio Bentegodi in Serie A on Saturday evening in the hope of ending a seven-match winless streak.

Adding further misery to Chievo’s poor form is Juventus’ record against the Flying Donkeys, in which they have lost only one of 29 Serie A matches between the pair.

Rolando Maran will have to keep a close eye on Gonzalo Higuain as the Argentine has five goals in five games against Chievo, though has has failed to score in his last six Serie A matches – 618 minutes – his longest drought since October 2014

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Tomovic, Dainelli, Gobbi; Bastien, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pucciarelli, Stepinski

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic, Sturaro; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic