Decisive Douglas Costa earns Juventus victory over Genoa

Douglas Costa’s second goal of the Serie A season was enough to give Juventus a 1-0 win over Genoa at the Allianz Stadium on Monday evening.

Going into the game, Juventus hadn’t lost at home Serie A against Genoa since January 1991, and relatively easily kept that record in tact, while also keeping their first clean sheet in 11 matches.

As a result, the Bianconeri move back to within one point of Serie A leaders Napoli.

In a tempered setting due to the Curva Sud being closed as punishment for a ticketing scandal, Juventus went at their opponents and just eight minutes in Miralem Pjanic forced a good save from Mattia Perin from a freekick.

The opening goal came thanks to determined work from Douglas Costa, who won the ball on the edge of the penalty area, then played it wide to Mario Mandzukic, who fed the Brazilian to slip past Perin.

Pjanic and Mandzukic both tested Perin from range but the Genoa goalkeeper was equal to the strikes.

Just before half time, Costa found the head of Mandzukic, only for the Croatian’s effort to go just over the crossbar.

Genoa started the second half brightly with Stephane Omeonga having an effort blocked by the Juventus defence. Meanwhile at the other end, Pjanic then Alex Sandro both had attempts go wide.

Stephan Lichtsteiner’s shot was cleared off the line by Nicholas Spolli, with the follow up from Sami Khedira gathered by Perin at the second attempt.

The match then descended into a slugfest as neither side were able to control proceedings.

As the clock ran down, Genoa threw everything they had at their opponents but were unable to test Wojciech Szczesny in the Juve goal.

