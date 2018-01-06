Di Francesco: Roma fell apart after conceding

Having fallen to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Atalanta on Saturday evening, Eusebio Di Francesco said that his players fell apart after falling behind in the first half.

Andreas Cornelius and Marten de Roon scored for the visitors as they completely dominated Roma in the first half until De Roon was sent off, swinging the game in the Giallorossi’s favour for the second half.

“We started well for 10 minutes, then fell apart and lost our confidence after going a goal behind,” Di Francesco told Mediaset Premium after the game.

“That cannot happen because if you are playing for Roma, you should have the belief to keep going and hold your head up high.”

Di Francesco continued with more strong words for his team, saying that they cannot afford to continue as they have been playing in recent weeks.

“I didn’t like the performance at all,” he added. “Above all for the attitude, but then at the moment we are finding it really difficult to put the ball in the net.

“We have certainly taken steps backwards lately. We all have to accept responsibility and use this break to recharge the batteries, both physically and psychologically, because we cannot be the team that we’ve seen lately.