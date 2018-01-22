Di Francesco: Roma were missing that final ball

Despite coming from a goal down to earn a point against Roma, Luciano Spalletti was critical of his Inter team’s mentality.

A late header from Matias Vecino gave Inter a 1-1 draw against Roma, who only managed one shot on target in the entire game – Stephan El Shaarawy’s goal.

The result keeps Roma in fifth position, and extends their winless run to four matches.

“In my opinion we did better in the first half,” Di Francesco told the press. “But lacked a little incisiveness in the opponents half, missing that final ball.

“For 70 minutes we managed the game well, but I didn’t have many solutions on the bench to change things as my players were getting cramp.

“Overall, Roma showed great personality. We could maybe make better use of certain situations in games.

“We were better when dribbling with the ball, and in the second half we could have been a little more adventurous. Instead we allowed into to get back into the game.”

A plethora of Roma players have been linked with moved in the January transfer window, including Edin Dzeko, Bruno Peres and Emerson Palmieri.

“I hope the transfer window comes to an end soon,” Di Francesco went on. “I have spoken to my players about professionalism and a sense of belonging.

“We have to improve from this point of view, and I got the answers I was looking for.”