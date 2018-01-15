FIFcup: First round dates and times confirmed

With Serie A in it’s mid-season hiatus, we at Forza Italian Football thought we could fill your competitive void with a special competition – the first ever edition of the #FIFcup!

We put out the message for you all to submit your ideal Serie A XIs and it’s fair to say your response was pretty good.

The #FIFcup will have 42 teams going head-to-head for some fantastic prizes and, of course, the pride of being the first ever winner of this esteemed competition.

There will be eight groups of 5/6 teams in the first stage of the competition, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout rounds. The winners and losers of each will be decided by you, with every match being put out to a public vote

The scheduling arrangements for each group are as follows (ALL TIMES CET):

Group A: Monday, January 15, 18:00-Midnight

Group B: Tuesday 16, 10:00-16:00

Group C: Tuesday 16, 17:00-23:00

Group D: Wednesday 17, 10:00-23:00

Group E: Wednesday 17, 17:00-23:00

Group F: Thursday 18, 10:00-16:00

Group G: Thursday 18, 17:00-23:00

Group H: Friday 19, 10:00-16:00

GROUP A:

GROUP B:

GROUP C:

GROUP D:

GROUP E:

GROUP F:

GROUP G:

GROUP H: