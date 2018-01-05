Fiorentina v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Joao Mario returns to the starting line-up for Inter as the Nerazzurri travel to take on Fiorentina on Friday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have struggled in recent times, earning just one point from their last three Serie A contests, along with crashing out of the Coppa Italia after an extra-time defeat to rivals AC Milan.

As a result the Inter boss has turned to Joao Mario in place of Antonio Candreva in an attempt to reverse his side’s fortunes, while Andrea Ranocchia is fit and starts in defence.

On the other side Nerazzurri target Federico Chiesa starts in support of Giovanni Simeone and Cyril Thereau.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Sportiello; Laurini, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Benassi, Badelj, Veretout; Chiesa, Simeone, Thereau

Inter(4-2-3-1): Handanovic; Cancelo, Skriniar, Ranocchia, Santon; Vecino, Gagliardini; Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi