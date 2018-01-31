Gasperini: Atalanta can still reach the final

Despite falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Juventus in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is not giving up his hopes of reaching the final.

Gonzalo Higuain scored the game’s only goal early on but La Dea showed great resilience for the remainder of the game and did cause Juventus problems in the latter stages, while Gianluigi Buffon also saved a penalty in the first half.

“We need a huge achievement to reach the final, but we would have done anyway,” Gasperini said to Rai Sport.

“It’s not a good result, but the situation is still open. Our first half wasn’t great, but we ended it well and perhaps could have had an equaliser.”

Their task will not be easy when they travel to Turin for the second leg, but Gasp is trying to remain positive and is adamant that his side still have every chance of overturning the deficit.

“It is never easy to take on Juventus,” he added. “They are strong defensively and shut up very well when you push them back. We created a few chances, but were unlucky.

“Our situation is at a disadvantage, certainly, but there’s still a chance. We have to make as few mistakes as possible against Juve, so obviously can’t get away with not converting a penalty.”