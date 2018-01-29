Gattuso: AC Milan had a knife between their teeth

A third successive Serie A win for AC Milan was down to the level of aggression and hard work, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso has indicated.

Patrick Cutrone and Giacomo Bonaventura gave Milan a 2-1 over Lazio at the Stadio San Siro, in part one of their double header with the next game coming in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

“We had a great game today,” Gattuso told the press. “It was a very difficult match, though in the second half things went our way. We had to work very hard.

“Lazio have lots of top quality players, and we went up against them blow for blow. We played with a knife between our teeth [we were extremely aggressive].

“Milan are becoming more of a team each passing week and are realising that the words mustn’t come from me first.

“It isn’t a coincidence that we went for dinner a few days ago and no one needed to say anything.

“I realised during the week that we have the tools to do well. We worked a lot during the week and the team showed me everything they gave.

“In big teams it isn’t unusual to do double training sessions, and here I have found great willingness from the players. But there is still room for improvement.”

The first goal from Cutrone looked like it came off his arm before going in, much to the ire of Lazio.

“It’s normal that Lazio complain about a moment like this,” Gattuso went on. “It’s a fact that it could have touched his arm, but it isn’t up to us to judge and create controversy.”