Gattuso: AC Milan’s problems don’t end now

Despite a hard-fought and somewhat lucky win over Crotone, AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso is well aware the Rossoneri’s issues are not fully resolved.

Leonardo Bonucci’s first goal for AC Milan, and his first for 258 days was enough to give Gattuso’s men three points against Crotone.

Patrick Cutrone was given the nod ahead of Nikola Kalinic but was largely marked out of the game by the Crotone backline as Milan registered 26 shots on goal.

“Playing with an old-fashioned striker is no longer the norm, and Milan haven’t had one for 4-5 years,” Gattuso told the press.

“Then at the first sign of issues we almost threw the game away today, but I don’t think we are missing a striker.

“Recently, Suso has had a tough time scoring, but the important thing is to get in the right positions and create chances.

“It is true to say that given the amount we are working, we aren’t scoring much.”

Hakan Calhanoglu was a surprise name on the team sheet but proved his worth with a goos performance, while Andre Silva was left on the bench.

“During the week, Calhanoglu was knocking down the door and today he created some good opportunities today,” Gattuso continued.

“He played well, as did Biglia. The whole team played well. However, our problems won’t end with the win today, the players we have are all quality.

“But we have to improve on the things we don’t do well, such as when we are under pressure from our opponents.

“Obviously I’m happy Leo scored, but that isn’t his job, he has to play in his area [of the pitch].

Asked whether or not Milan are a strong side mentally or physically, Gattuso was unequivocal in his response.

“Both go hand in hand,” he went on. “We can get more out of ourselves than before. Victories help, which makes you better from a mental level. Right now you hear more applause from the fans than whistles.”