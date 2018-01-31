Gattuso happy with AC Milan clean sheet

Despite not getting a goal themselves, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was content with keeping Lazio from scoring in the Coppa Italia first leg.

Having beaten the Biancocelesti in Serie A on Sunday, the Rossoneri were unable to repeat the feat and were on the back foot for most of the game, facing 18 shots, their joint-highest tally in a competitive game this season.

“I really believe Lazio are a strong team,” Gattuso told the press, “and it was only the third match they haven’t scored in this season.

“In the first half we were really leggy, but we recovered and got gradually better, playing with more tempo. But we didn’t express ourselves as we can.

“We were put into a bit of trouble, but in the second half could have won it, but I have to congratulate my boys on keeping Lazio from scoring.”

Hakan Calhanoglu had the best chance of the match, but unbelievably missed an open goal, blasting high and wide.

“It’s part of the game,” Gattuso said. “but it’s important he was in the right place to get the ball.

“In a good game and at the end he was desperate to score, so it seems like the end of the world. But he will look to the next game.”

Sunday’s hero Patrick Cutrone was brought on along with Andre Silva, with the two playing together as Milan went looking for a winner late on.

“I wanted to put them both on,” Gattuso continued. “It isn’t a fully formed idea, but they [Lazio] were playing very wide, so I tried to have two central attackers.”