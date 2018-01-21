Gattuso: Kessie better than I was

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso insisted that his side’s 2-1 win over Cagliari was a result of their hard work, and praised goalscorer Franck Kessie as a better player than he was during his own career.

After falling behind to an early Nicolo Barella goal, the Rossoneri emerged victorious in Sardinia courtesy of a Kessie brace, prompting praise from Gattuso.

Indeed, the former central midfielder, who made 468 appearances for Milan from 2000 to 2012, commented on comparisons between Kessie and himself.

“Kessie is clearly stronger than me when I was a player, he has seven or eight goals per season in him,” the tactician told Premium Sport after the final whistle at the Sardegna Arena.

“We have to assess the match afterwards and see where we can improve, but this victory is just reward for the effort the players put in and the hard work we are doing.”

Victory sees Milan move into seventh place in Serie A, and marks a first win away from home since early November.