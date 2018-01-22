Inter exposed as top three pretenders || FIF Opinion

After drawing 1-1 at home to Roma on Sunday, Inter are winless in their last six consecutive Serie A matches and are at risk of dropping out of the Champions League qualification places.

Even with Luciano Spalletti at the helm, FIF’s Nicholas Carroll believes they are still some way from cementing themselves as a top three club.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here