Inter forced to give up on PSG midfielder

Any late deadline day hopes of Inter bringing in Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain have been scuppered after the player’s agent returned to France.

The former Palermo man had shown interest in a return to Serie A and his agent arrived in Milan on Wednesday to discuss a potential deal with the Nerazzurri hierarchy.

However, talks between the parties broke down and Marcelo Simonian has returned to the French capital after failing to broker a loan deal for his client.

Luciano Spalletti and the Inter board had been hopeful of adding another player to compete for places in a playmaking role in the final third but have now been forced to admit defeat.

Elsewhere for the Nerazzurri, the club informed midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on Wednesday that he would not be permitted to join Sevilla and that he will remain at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for the remainder of the campaign.

Inter’s January transfer activity is set to be concluded with the arrivals of Rafinha and Lisandro Lopez.