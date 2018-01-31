Inter defender departs for Galatasaray

Galatasaray have completed the deadline day signing of Yuto Nagatomo from Inter on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has started nine games in Serie A this season under new Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti, who gave the move the green light.

His move to Turkey is an initial six-month loan deal, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the current campaign.

It brings an end to seven years at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for the Japan international after joining from Cesena in 2011 and he penned a heartfelt goodbye to the Biscione on Twitter after completing his medical.

Oggi comincio una nuova avventura: volevo ringraziare e salutare tutti. Sono orgoglioso di aver indossato questa maglia per 7 anni pieni di emozioni. In bocca al lupo al mister e ai miei compagni per la qualificazione in Champions League.

Vi voglio tanto bene.

— Yuto Nagatomo | ???? (@YutoNagatomo5) 31 January 2018

“Today I start a new adventure and I want to thank and acknowledge everyone,” he posted on social media.

“I am proud to have worn this shirt for seven years, which have been full of emotions. Good luck to the coach and my teammates as they try to qualify for the Champions League.

“I love you so much. A hug. Yuto.”