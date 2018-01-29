Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
News
Serie A
League Table
Fixtures
Top Scorers
Match Reports
Player Ratings
Team of the Week
Champions League
News
Tables
Results & Fixtures
Match Reports
Player Ratings
Europa League
News
Tables
Results & Fixtures
Match Reports
Player Ratings
Coppa Italia
News
Fixtures & Results
Match Reports
Azzurri
Standings
News
Match Reports
Player Ratings
Podcast
Social
Shop
Inter player ratings: Candreva confusion reigns supreme
Date: 29th January 2018 at 11:00am
Written by:
Adriano Boin
Related articles
Serie A News 24/7