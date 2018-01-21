Inter v Roma: Official Line-Ups

The Serie A winter break is over and Inter welcome Roma to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday evening.

Both sides ended the first half of the campaign in relatively poor form, with Inter being without a win in their last five Serie A games, while Roma have lost three of their last four matches.

Going into the match, Inter will be safe in the knowledge that they have won more games against Roma than any other side in Serie A – 72 wins – while also bagging 155 goals in Serie A home games against the Giallorossi.

Inter: Handanovic; Cancelo, Skriniar, Miranda, Santon; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Strootman, Nainggolan; Gerson, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

