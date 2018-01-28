Inzaghi: Lazio deserved at least a draw against AC Milan

Following their 2-1 defeat to AC Milan, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi feels his side should have had a draw.

A brave header from Patrick Cutrone put Milan into the lead early on though there were suggestions the ball went in off his arm, and despite Adam Marusic’s immediate equaliser, Giacomo Bonaventura thundered home a header of his own to guarantee the points for Milan.

“I haven’t seen the [first] goal again,” Inzaghi told the press. “I didn’t think it was as clear as some think, no one was aware there was an issue, not even those on the pitch.

“The TV pictures and replays came later on. We have to get used to VAR and the referees know as well that is needs refining.

“Decisions go for and against everyone, but unfortunately they are always going against Lazio.”

Lazio finished the game with six players on yellow cards, four of which came in the first half.

“I took [Lucas] Leiva off as I thought he was going to get booked,” Inzaghi continued. “I wanted to take away the temptation for more bookings, and the prime suspects to get them.

“We got too many bookings, and ended the first half with four players booked, so seeing this happen I decided to remove Leiva.

“The substitutions I made were forced as I wanted to bring [Jordan] Lukaku on.”

Milan had their best performance of the campaign thus far, especially in the first half when they got both goals.

“Milan had a good game,” Inzaghi went on. “They were better than us in the first half, but in the second we recovered well and should have gotten a draw.

“It is a bad defeat which we obviously didn’t want, and we also used up a lot of energy.

“I hope to have [Ciro] Immobile back for Wednesday’s game, but we will have to see how he is on Monday.”

The pair face off against each other on Wednesday evening in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, also at the San Siro.