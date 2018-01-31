Inzaghi: Lazio deserved to beat AC Milan

Despite coming away from the Stadio San Siro with a 0-0 Coppa Italia first leg result, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi feels his team should have taken a win against AC Milan.

Lazio had 18 shots on goal in the match, while Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on numerous occasions.

“We are a little disappointed as we deserved to win,” Inzaghi told the press. “We were unable to score as our finishing was off and [Gianluigi] Donnarumma did well.

“Milan are able to hit you at any time, and we saw that in the final moments of the game when they had a good chance.

“We have played two good games against Milan and won neither. I wanted an away goal, and at the [Stadio] Olimpico it will be a real battle.

“The way we played tonight, we deserved at least one goal.”

Inzaghi was seen talking to Patrick Cutrone at the final whistle, and has high hopes for the players.

“I spoke to him,” Inzaghi said, “and he told me he hadn’t seen the goal.

“I congratulated him on Sunday’s performance and for his goal, while today he created a lot of problems for us.

“We will definitely be hearing more about him in the future.”