Juventus down nine-man Chievo

Goals from Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain were enough to give Juventus a 2-0 win over nine-man Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday evening to send the Bianconeri back to the top of Serie A.

Chievo’s winless run was extended to eight Serie A matches as Juventus maintained their excellent record over the Flying Donkeys – losing just once in 30 attempts.

Samuel Bastien was given his marching orders late in the first half, receiving two yellow cards in quick succession. Then in the second period Fabrizio Cacciatore was given a straight red card for a show of dissent.

It took Juve just five minutes with their two-man advantage to take the lead through Khedira, before Higuain doubled the scoreline at the death.

Higuain had failed to score in his last six Serie A games, going a total of 706 minutes without a goal.

As expected, Juventus applied most of the early pressure, but the best they could muster was a Douglas Costa shot which flew well over.

Miralem Pjanic also tried his luck from distance but Stefano Sorrentino was equal to the effort.

A rare sight of goal was gifted Juventus’ way as Dario Dainelli fouled on Gonzalo Higuain on the edge of area. However, Pjanic’s freekick was fired straight into the wall.

Things then swung fully into Juventus’ favour after Bastien collected two yellow cards in the space of two minutes, with the second coming for a pull on Kwadwo Asamoah’s shirt, and was thus sent off.

On the stroke of half-time Sami Khedira has the best chance for Juventus up to that point, with a vicious long range strike, which was well saved by Sorrentino.

After the break, Douglas Costa got down the left wing and his low cutback cross found Mario Mandzukic whose effort was saved by Sorrentino.

Chievo did cause Juve some problems as Pawe? Jaroszynski stroke down the right and his deep cross was straight into the path of Cacciatore, who headed into the arms of Wojciech Szcz?sny.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side after Cacciatore was sent off, leaving Chievo with nine men, following a show of dissent.

The inevitable goal came on 67 minutes as Federico Bernardeschi got in behind the Chievo backline and found Khedira who blasted into the goal.

Bernardeschi tried his luck, but couldn’t hit the target, before doing the same moments later.

The second same two minutes from time as Douglas Costa’s pinpoint cross landed on the head of Higuain who made no mistake.

