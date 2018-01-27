Juventus down nine-man Chievo

Goals from Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain were enough to give Juventus a 2-0 win over nine-man Chievo at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday evening to send the Bianconeri back to the top of Serie A.
Chievo’s winless run was extended to eight Serie A matches as Juventus maintained their excellent record over the Flying Donkeys – losing just once in 30 attempts.
Samuel Bastien was given his marching orders late in the first half, receiving two yellow cards in quick succession. Then in the second period Fabrizio Cacciatore was given a straight red card for a show of dissent.
It took Juve just five minutes with their two-man advantage to take the lead through Khedira, before Higuain doubled the scoreline at the death.
Higuain had failed to score in his last six Serie A games, going a total of 706 minutes without a goal.
As expected, Juventus applied most of the early pressure, but the best they could muster was a Douglas Costa shot which flew well over.
Miralem Pjanic also tried his luck from distance but Stefano Sorrentino was equal to the effort.
A rare sight of goal was gifted Juventus’ way as Dario Dainelli fouled on Gonzalo Higuain on the edge of area. However, Pjanic’s freekick was fired straight into the wall.
Things then swung fully into Juventus’ favour after Bastien collected two yellow cards in the space of two minutes, with the second coming for a pull on Kwadwo Asamoah’s shirt, and was thus sent off.
Bastien receives his second yellow in two minutes!! Chievo down to 10 men! #ChievoJuve pic.twitter.com/blK8HCGr3F
— Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) January 27, 2018
On the stroke of half-time Sami Khedira has the best chance for Juventus up to that point, with a vicious long range strike, which was well saved by Sorrentino.
After the break, Douglas Costa got down the left wing and his low cutback cross found Mario Mandzukic whose effort was saved by Sorrentino.
Chievo did cause Juve some problems as Pawe? Jaroszynski stroke down the right and his deep cross was straight into the path of Cacciatore, who headed into the arms of Wojciech Szcz?sny.
#Cacciatore exclu pour cette petite provocation ???? sévère ou pas malin ? #ChievoJuve #SerieATIM ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HqwdPeVQaq
— Calciomio (@calciomio) January 27, 2018
Things went from bad to worse for the home side after Cacciatore was sent off, leaving Chievo with nine men, following a show of dissent.
The inevitable goal came on 67 minutes as Federico Bernardeschi got in behind the Chievo backline and found Khedira who blasted into the goal.
GOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! Sami #Khedira with the opener in the 2nd half, Juve go on top for the time being. 0-1 | 67′ #ChievoJuvepic.twitter.com/dXP5YP7GF1
— SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) January 27, 2018
Bernardeschi tried his luck, but couldn’t hit the target, before doing the same moments later.
The second same two minutes from time as Douglas Costa’s pinpoint cross landed on the head of Higuain who made no mistake.
MATCH FACTS
- Each of Sami Khedira’s last six Serie A goals have been scored away from home.
- Gonzalo Higuaín found the net after a 706-minute goal scoring drought in Serie A.
- Juventus have conceded just one goal over their last 13 games in all competitions (none in the last four).
- Chievo had just one shot tonight (by Cacciatore, at the 60th minute) – at least two fewer than any other side in a Serie A game this term.
- Juventus conceded no shots in the first half of a Serie A game for the second time this season – the other was against Inter.
- Furthermore, Chievo are the only fourth side to fail to attempt a single shot in the first half of a Serie A game this season.
- Chievo are just the second side to receive two red cards in a Serie A game this term, after Genoa v Inter last September.
- Douglas Costa completed eight dribbles tonight, at least six more than any other player in this game.