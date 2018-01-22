Juventus v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium for the final fixture of the weekend’s Serie A matches.

Going into the game, Juventus haven’t lost at home against Genoa in Serie A since January 1991, hold a record of 11 wins and three draws.

There is some hope for the Grifone though, as Juve have conceded in each of their last 11 games.

Juventus: Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic

Genoa: Perin; Rossettini, Spolli, Izzo; Rosi, Rigoni, Bertolacci, Omeonga, Laxalt; Taarabt, Pandev