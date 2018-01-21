Kessie brace overturns dogged Cagliari to hand AC Milan victory

A first-half double from Franck Kessie saw AC Milan come from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 at the Sardegna Arena in Serie A on Sunday, although the match was marred by a flurry of late red cards.

The Rossoneri found themselves a goal down early on as Nicolo Barella broke into the box and fired in low, courtesy of some poor goalkeeping from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, Kessie came to the Diavolo’s rescue as he slotted home Nikola Kalinic’s lay-off, before firing an accurate penalty shortly after to secure victory for the visitors. However, both sides ended the match with 10 men, as Ricardo Rodriguez and Barella were dismissed late on.

The fixture was played under strong winds, and the conditions almost allowed Milan to take an early lead. A deep Hakan Calhanoglu freekick was caught in the gust and looked to be floating in, forcing Alessio Cragno into a good save.

With only eight minutes on the clock, Cagliari broke the deadlock. Artur Ionita collected a loose ball in the final third and spread it out left to Barella, who stepped inside Davide Calabria and shot low into the bottom corner. The ball bounced over the outstretched hand of Donnarumma, who was visibly furious to have conceded in such a manner.

Milan began to take control of the game midway through the first half, and looked to carve open Cagliari’s defence. A neat Calhanoglu flick released Giacomo Bonaventura in the box, but his cutback was cleared off the feet of Kalinic by Fabio Pisacane as the forward looked to tap in.

The Rossoneri striker came even closer moments later, as a Bonaventura cross pinballed in the box before landing at Kalinic’s feet. Only a brave Cragno scoop prevented a certain goal, and the keeper took a kick to the face for his troubles.

With 10 minutes remaining of the first half, Milan drew level from the penalty spot. As Kalinic broke into the box, Luca Ceppitelli grabbed a handful of his shirt and dragged him down.

After much protestation from the Cagliari defence, Kessie finally stepped up and sent Cragno the wrong way, firing into the bottom right corner expertly.

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! #Kessie with the equalizer from the spot, the Rossoneri have not won a single game coming from behind this season. 1-1 | 36′ #CagliariMilan pic.twitter.com/iHeT8AtZNG — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) January 21, 2018

The match was turned on it’s head soon after, and it was Kessie once more. Calabria’s deflected shot was controlled by Kalinic with his back to goal, and the forward laid the ball into the path of Kessie to sidefoot beyond Cragno into the bottom corner.

The Rossoneri started the second half brightly, as they looked to extend their lead. Calhangolu and Bonaventura linked up again on the edge of the box, with the latter collected the former’s pass before unleashing a vicious effort from range. Only a flying Cragno stop prevented the ball from nestling in the back of the net.

However, Cagliari were not without a threat of their own, albeit courtesy of poor play from Milan. A long ball forced Donnarumma to charge out, but his weak punch fell to the feet of Farias. The substitute’s first time effort was wayward however.

Cagliari were looking dangerous on the break, and Farias looked to be clean through on goal following a wonderful chest control, only for Rodriguez to haul him down for a booking.

As the hosts poured forward in search of an equaliser, Milan were able to push up on the counter attack. Substitute Manuel Locatelli pinched the ball in midfield and surged forward before releasing Suso in the box, but the Spaniard dawdled and was crowded out.

With the match drawing to a close, the Rossoneri were reduced to 10 men. Farias got the better of Rodriguez once again, and the full-back brought down his opponent near the corner flag to earn a second yellow card.

However, the numbers were levelled on the stroke of full-time, as goalscorer Barella caught Lucas Biglia to earn a second booking of his own.

Despite a late Cagliari surge, Milan were able to hold on and secure a first away win since early November.