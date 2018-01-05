Late Fiorentina equalizer extends Inter woes

Inter’s late 2017 woes have carried over to 2018, as Giovanni Simeone’s late equalizer cancelled out Mauro Icardi’s opener in a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have struggled to find the back of the net in recent times – one goal in six competitive matches – but those problems seemed done with when their captain opened the scoring in the 55th minute.

However with three points seemingly in the bag, a black out in defence opened the door for Simeone to fire home and secure a deserved point for the home side – along with extending Inter’s winless Serie A run to four matches.

Simeone nearly opened the scoring within the first two minutes, nudging the ball just wide of the mark from a freekick, while Andrea Ranocchia’s slip opened the door for Cyril Thereau to fire on goal, but the Frenchman sent his effort well over the bar.

Inter found their feet midway through the half, with Roberto Gagliardini’s effort easily dealt with by Marco Sportiello, while Ivan Perisic’s cross turned shot was pushed round the post by the Fiorentina man.

Although the home side looked more comfortable with each passing minute, they couldn’t open the scoring, with Inter much happier at seeing the 0-0 scoreline heading into the interval.

The opening frame made it all the more surprising when the Nerazzurri took the lead against the run of play in the 55th minute.

Joao Cancelo’s whipped in a freekick that round Icardi’s head, and after his initial effort was denied by Sportiello, the Argentine fired home the rebound while falling.

Fiorentina responded immediately, but Samir Handanovic did well to keep Cristiano Biraghi’s freekick from hitting the back of the net.

Valentin Eysseric got on the end of Marco Benassi’s cross, but the Frenchman fired so wide of the mark that the ball went out for a throw in – perfectly summing up Fiorentina’s inability in front of goal up to that point.

Milan Badelj’s glancing header just missed the mark, while Federico Chiesa dragged a shot wide as the home side continued to press forward with nothing to show for their efforts.

Borja Valero should have scored against his former side after finding acres of space in behind the Fiorentina backline, but the Spaniard floated his header over the bar, much to the desperation of Inter boss Luciano Spalletti.

The miss nearly proved costly a minute later when substitute Khouma Babacar’s overhead kick forced a sensational save out of Handanovic, keeping the score at 1-0.

It wasn’t until the 91st minute that Fiorentina finally converted one of their chances.

Badelj’s shot found it’s way to Eysseric’s feet, and his lay off for Simeone was lashed home from close range to the relief of the home crowd.

Next up for Spalletti and Inter is a tricky home match against Roma, while Fiorentina travel to Sampdoria, with both matches taking place on January 21.