Mertens magic downs Atalanta and puts Napoli clear at top

Napoli consolidated their position at the top of Serie A with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atalanta at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Sunday.

A wonderful Dries Mertens strike was enough to settle the match and put the Partenepoi four points clear, ahead of Juventus’ clash against Genoa on Monday.

The Belgian latched onto an inch-perfect Jose Callejon pass to fire beyond Etrit Berisha and seal the victory.

Atalanta started brightly and were seeing much more of the ball than their visitors. Early pressure saw La Dea win a number of corners, whilst preventing the league leaders from getting a foothold in the game.

Bryan Cristante showed quick feet to skip into the box and cut back for Josip Ilicic. The Slovenian rolled the ball past the stretching Allan before returning it to Cristante, but his shot was well blocked by Mario Rui.

Napoli were struggling to fashion a clear opening, but were almost gifted the opportunity to take the lead midway through the first half. A weak Mattia Caldara header landed at the feet of Lorenzo Insigne, and his bending effort from range required a strong Berisha hand to tip it around the post.

Insigne came close soon after, as he collected Piotr Zielinski’s smart turn and slide rule pass to break into the box. Before he could pull the trigger, the forward was outmuscled by Caldara.

As the half wore on, Atalanta were enjoying less possession in the final third. A long ball found an isolated Andreas Cornelius and the Dane crossed into an almost empty box. Raul Albiol’s clearance cannoned off fellow centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and looped into the air, though Pepe Reina was able to smother the ball before Alejandro Gomez could reach it.

In a scrappy first half bereft of creativity and sustained quality, neither side were able to open their opponent up and create a clear-cut chance on goal.

Napoli started the second period on the front foot and came within inches of taking the lead. A deep Insigne cross was met at the back post by Callejon, who was only thwarted by a fine close range Berisha block. With Mertens looking set to nod in the rebound, Andrea Masiello hooked the ball clear on the goalline.

At the other end, Atalanta also come close. Cornelius rose above Mario Rui to head across a crowded box from a corner, but Albiol threw himself in front of Ilicic’s low effort to turn it behind.

Napoli finally broke the deadlock midway through the half, and it came in some style. A magnificent Callejon pass split the defence and, after breaking the offside trap, Mertens lifted the ball over the on-rushing Berisha first time.

Atalanta looked to have equalised almost immediately however, as the Orobici piled forward. Slick footwork from Gomez created space to whip the ball into the penalty area, and whilst Koulibaly got his head to it, the clearance fell to Rafael Toloi on the edge of the box.

The Brazilian chested on to Cristante, who unleashed a wicked strike that seemed destined for the top corner, but for Reina at full-stretch to tip it over.

Napoli squandered a fine chance to put the result beyond all doubt late on, but proved wasteful in front of goal. Mertens brought the ball down with his chest and wriggled away from his marker to tee up Marek Hamsik on the edge of the box. However, the substitute could only blaze well over.

Hamsik looked to have added icing on the cake deep into injury time, as he collected Jorginho’s threaded pass to roll the ball into the bottom corner. However, the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside.