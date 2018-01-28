Napoli midfielder in talks with Manchester United

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

With Michael Carrick set to retire in the summer, United will be looking for a replacement come the the end of the season, with Jorginho’s contribution to Napoli’s rise in Serie A having caught Jose Mourinho’s eye.

Italian state broadcaster Rai Sport claim talks have begun between the Jorginho’s representatives and United, with the club hoping to secure a deal for the 26-year-old before the start of next season.

Mourinho has been keeping an eye on the youngster’s development and views him as a fit player to fill the role Carrick will vacate as he seeks to build a team to compete with rivals Manchester City.

City had been linked with the Italian midfielder, though it looks as if United have jumped ahead of them in the queue for Jorginho’s signature.