Napoli seeking double Sassuolo swoop

With the services of Amin Younes all but acquired, Napoli have their sights set on Sassuolo pair Domenico Berardi and Matteo Politano.

The Partenopei have been in touch with Sassuolo over a potential deal with Politano for a fee €16 million, plus bonuses bringing the total to €20m, plus the loan of Adam Ounas.

Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali inisted the player wants to join Napoli: “There has been a lot of talk, but he wants to join Napoli, but we will have to see what is the best option for the club [Sassuolo].”

Juventus have also enquired about Politano, tabling an offer of €25m plus bonuses.

Not content with one Sassuolo attacker, Il Mattino have reported that Napoli also asked about the services of Berardi. However one issue regarding a potential transfer of the 23-year-old is Roma having first option on the player, who may move to the Stadio Olimpico if Edin Dzeko completes his protracted move to Chelsea.