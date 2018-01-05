New year blues or time for resolutions?

Gameweek 20 kicks off with Udinese facing Chievo. History shows they are evenly matched as four of their last eight meetings have been draws in Serie A with two wins each in this period.

Current form though is with the home side who have won each of their last five league games with Kevin Lasagna scoring in each of them, (the last time they won six Serie A games in a row was in May 2013). This is as many as they had in their previous 20 matches in the competition (D2, L13).

Chievo’s form is in stark contrast as they have lost four of their last five Serie A games (D1), failing to score four times in this period.

Fiorentina have won each of their last three Serie A home games against stuttering Inter, scoring two or more goals on each occasion (10 goals in total).

The visitors attack has deserted them lately and they have scored only one goal in their last six games (ex. penalty shootout vs Pordenone, 600 minutes played in all comps), after they had scored 16 goals in the previous six matches beforehand.

New Torino coach Walter Mazzarri will hope to get off to a winning start and he might have a chance as the Granata have found the net in the each of their last 12 Serie A home games against Bologna.

The away side, like the hosts, struggle from set pieces and have scored just four goals from them in Serie A this term, with only Torino, Cagliari and Crotone netting fewer (three each).

Benevento will hope to extend their unbeaten run to two games after putting Chievo to the sword last time out and have found the net in each of their last five Serie A home matches.

They have also gained four points from their last three on their turf. Is it too late for a historic survival challenge? Ask Crotone!

They might have a better chance than some may think as Sampdoria haven’t won any of their last 10 Serie A games away from home against newly-promoted teams (D6 L4).

Sassuolo seem to have the measure of their opponents in recent meetings having kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Serie A matches with Genoa, after having conceded in each of their previous six against them.

Genoa are a side in form and have lost only one of their last seven Serie A games under Davide Ballardini (W3 D3), keeping five clean sheets during that spell. Indeed, Genoa have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Serie A games. This one could be very interesting.

Two sides hopelessly out of form clash at the San Siro. Despite this, AC Milan earned 80.3% of the possession in the reverse fixture against Crotone, a record for the Rossoneri in this competition since Opta began to collect possession data (2004/05). Can they make it count though?

Crotone will hope the new coach bounce starts soon with Walter Zenga as they have lost six of their last seven Serie A matches (W1) – moreover, they have failed to score in five of them.

Winter champions Napoli have won each of their last nine home Serie A matches against Verona: the Gialloblu have won only two of the 25 league meetings against their opponents at the San Paolo (D5 L18).

An away win would be a huge surprise given that Verona have managed just one in the league this season (D3 L5). Only Benevento have performed worse in this respect (zero points).

If there is a team SPAL do surprisingly well against it’s Lazio. They have won eight of their 13 Serie A home matches against them (D2, L3); their best win percentage against opponents they’ve faced at least eight times on home soil (62%).

Simone Inzaghi will be keen to address this given that the reverse fixture was the first of only two occasions in which Lazio have failed to score in a game in all competitions this season, with the other one coming against Inter last time out.

The other capital side AS Roma have drawn two and lost one of their last three home Serie A games against Atalanta, after they had won each of the previous eight.

Atalanta continue to steadily improve and have won their last two Serie A away matches (against Genoa and AC Milan) after they had failed to win each of the previous seven (D3 L4).

Champions Juventus will hope to keep the pressure on Napoli with a seemingly straight forward win this weekend. They are unbeaten in their last 14 Serie A meetings against Cagliari (W11 D3), with the last defeat coming back in November 2009 (2-0 in Sardinia).

The Rossoblu have hit a poor run of form lately and won only one of their last six Serie A matches (D2 L3): the last one against Atalanta (2-1).