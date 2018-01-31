Forget AC Milan, Inter and Juventus… Serie A is all about Atalanta, Chievo and Sampdoria

Whenever football fans want to watch a match, they often want to see two quality teams play against each other and witness the best players in action.

In recent months the biggest clubs in Italy have not provided value for money and some of the matches involving the strongest clubs in Serie A have been dour tactical battles.

Perhaps it is worthwhile for neutrals to follow the progress of the league’s so-called provincial clubs or smaller teams rather than watch the likes of Juventus, Inter, and Roma if they are eager to see some attacking football.

Often when a team is labelled as ‘provincial’, they usually play a style of football that is defensive as well as destructive and they apply those conservative tactics to either get a surprise result or avoid a heavy defeat.

If the results in the 2017-18 season so far are anything to go by, those teams fighting a spot in the Champions League are playing it safe while those lower in the table are taking more risks and they are playing the more aesthetically pleasing football.

Back in October, there was the 0-0 draw between Napoli and Inter in which the Partenopei played their possession-based style whereas the Nerazzurri defended in numbers and relied on some Samir Handanovic heroics in goal.

There were more tight battles between the top five in Serie A in December. Juventus defeated Napoli 1-0 in Naples with a Gonzalo Higuain goal on the counter-attack; Juve and Inter cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw; the Bianconeri then needed just the solitary goal against Roma in Turin; and Inter drew 0-0 at home with Lazio.

In January, Juventus maintained their ability to get scrappy 1-0 victories against lowly Cagliari as well as Genoa, and Inter and Roma were involved in a 1-1 draw that won’t live long in the memory.

Although the Italian clubs near the top of the Serie A table are boring to watch, it does not mean neutrals should listen to old stereotypes about Italian football in general being dour and lacking in excitement.

Napoli are still on top of the table and won 3-1 against Bologna on Sunday, demonstrating their ability to overturn a deficit as well as persist in their football philosophy. The Felsinei should also be given credit for attacking the Serie A leaders from the first whistle, taking an early lead, and keep attacking despite their star player Simone Verdi coming off early with an injury.

On Saturday evening Atalanta marked a return to form with a 3-0 victory away to Sassuolo and La Dea collected the three points without the likes of Alejandro Gomez, Mattia Caldara, and Leonardo Spinazzola. Despite those absences, the Orobici were still able to play their high-tempo passing game, and the Neroverdi tried to attack them whenever possible but the visitors were more fluid and better on a technical level.

If there was one game from Round 22 that should not be judged on the score alone, it was Sampdoria’s 1-0 win away to Roma on Sunday night. The Doriani dominated possession and played an excellent short passing game but Alisson was amazing in the Giallorossi goal. The Lupi had a few chances of their own but Il Doria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano was in superb form too and made an excellent save from Alessandro Florenzi’s penalty.

Another intriguing result from Round 22 was SPAL drawing 1-1 with Inter and it was the newly-promoted side that looked technically accomplished on the ball and played without fear whereas the Nerazzurri played without conviction or imagination.

Arguably the greatest surprise of the weekend was Hellas Verona demolishing Fiorentina in Florence 4-1 and the Gialloblu showed that clubs can still make shrewd acquisitions in January with Jagos Vukovic scoring the opening goal and his fellow arrivals Ryder Matos and Bruno Petkovic being involved in the goals.

Ironically Hellas Verona were on the receiving end the week before as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Crotone, who played with great confidence and guile in attack thanks to the excellent performances from January signings Ahmad Benali and Federico Ricci.

Those are clearly just some examples of matches involving Italian football’s smaller clubs but it goes to show that football fans do not need to be blinded by clubs or players with big names and reputations. If you look deeper, you might find some hidden jewels and Serie A has plenty.