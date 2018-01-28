Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City open talks with Inter over star defender

Milan Skriniar is the subject of enquires from some of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Having been consistently the Inter’s best defender since his move from Sampdoria in the summer interest has increased with Inter looking to balance the books as they struggle with financial fair play.

As well as being wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona, the 22-year-old has had Real Madrid and Manchester City open dialogue with Inter over a potential deal, La Gazzetta della Sport report.

Agreeing a five-year contract with Inter just last summer, Inter insist they have absolutely no intention of selling the youngster.

However, issues with financial fair play and €50-60 million capital gains to be cashed by June 30, in accordance with the wishes of owners Sports Group, could force Inter’s hand come the summer.

Despite the interest, Skriniar’s agent Karol Csonto, implied he has no intention of leaving Serie A at this moment.

“I agree with coach Spalletti, who said the best clubs all around Europe are going to try signing him,” Karol Csonto stated.

“Anyway, it’s really too soon to talk about a move of his to Barcelona or Manchester City.”