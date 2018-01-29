Roma and Juventus have offers rejected for Manchester United defender

Manchester United have reportedly turned down offers from Juventus and Roma for defender Matteo Darmian.

Darmian has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season, making just four Premier League appearances, two of which he started, thus sparking speculation over his future.

According to the Express, United have received a loan offer from Juventus with an obligatory to buy for €23 million at the end of the season, though Jose Mourinho isn’t keen on weakening his squad midway though the campaign, and also feels the player is worth a higher fee.

Roma are also looking to bring the player back to Serie A in a potential loan deal which has been dismissed by United. Meanwhile the player’s agent has dismissed any talk of a move.

“I have never received calls from Roma for the player,” Tullio Tinti told Rete Sport. “There has been contact with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi. For the moment, the boy is not for sale.”