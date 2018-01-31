Roma snap up Sporting star following Emerson’s Chelsea switch

Having failed to complete a loan deal for Manchester United’s Daley Blind, Roma have instead swooped for Sporting CP left-back Jonathan Silva.

The Giallorossi had been in search of defensive reinforcements after Emerson Palmieri completed his protracted move to Chelsea, and looked to be close to bringing in Netherlands international Blind.

However, difficulties in pushing through a move for Blind saw Roma turn their attention to Silva, and the capital club confirmed on Wednesday that they had secured the Argentine on an initial six month loan from Sporting.

As part of the agreement, Roma also have the option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season.

“I am very happy to have joined Roma, for me it’s an incredible feeling,” the 23-year-old told the club’s official website. “I am very motivated and want to make my contribution amongst this great group of players.”

The former Boca Juniors full-back will wear the No.33 shirt, and could be in line to make his debut for the Lupi when they visit Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Silva made 43 appearances for Portuguese challengers Sporting, scoring twice.