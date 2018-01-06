Roma v Atalanta: Official Line-ups

Roma will be looking to take advantage of Inter’s Friday night slip-up in Florence when they welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon, with the chance to go level with the Nerazzurri on 42 points.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, while they have impressed this term, are enduring something of a sticky patch of late and have won just once in their last five outings in all competitions. In this time, they have fallen to defeats against Juventus and Torino respectively, while being held by both Chievo and Sassuolo.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta, meanwhile, have done their best to put their early season troubles behind them and have been enjoying a good run until their recent defeat at home to Cagliari, a game in which the Bergamaschi dominated despite losing.

La Dea’s defeat to the Sardinians was their first loss since being beaten by Inter back in November, and they have beaten both AC Milan and Napoli away from home in recent weeks.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Strootman, Gonalons, Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Dzeko, Perotti.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Spinazzola; Ilicic; Cornelius, Gomez.