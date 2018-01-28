Sarri: Juventus are superior in every way

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was understandably pleased with his side’s efforts as they overturned a 1-0 deficit to see off a tricky Bologna on Sunday afternoon.

The result sees the Partenopei return to the top of the Serie A table, taking them back ahead of Juventus who had leapfrogged them on Saturday with their win at Chievo, but Sarri insists the Bianconeri are still some way ahead of his side.

“We cannot compare ourselves to Juventus,” he said after the game. “They are clearly superior in every way. Juve win 90 per cent of their matches.

“Our aim is to play beautifully. We like playing good football, enjoying ourselves and entertaining.”

Sarri did take the time to praise his players’ attitude as they fought back from a goal behind to claim all three points, having conceded to Rodrigo Palacio with less than a minute on the clock.

“We did well to react after a goal conceded after 30 seconds,” Sarri added. “The reaction was strong, even though we were less brilliant than usual in the first half.

“For three months, the team has not trained much in terms of quantity and now, since two weeks ago, they have been doing it at a superior level.”