Serie A round 21 preview: The winter break of discontent is finally over

Finally Serie A returns after the winter break with a range of exciting fixtures, starting with Atalanta hosting Napoli.

The home side have scored in their last eight Serie A meetings against the visitors, their longest streak against the Partenopei in this competition. Napoli have not dropped any points when leading in Serie A this season. In contrast, Atalanta have lost 13 points; no team have lost more in the competition (joint with Sampdoria).

Bologna take on Benevento and are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A games against newly promoted teams (W8 D2). Roberto Donadoni’s side have won all three fixtures of this nature so far this season; against their visitors (1-0), SPAL (2-1) and Verona (3-2).

In-form Benevento have won their last two Serie A games (both at home), but are still the only team in the big five European leagues to have not gained any points away from home.

Verona will be optimistic of some points this weekend given that Crotone have lost four of their five league games with Walter Zenga on the bench and they’ve not scored in the last three. The hosts will need to improve their concentration given that six of their last seven goals they have conceded have come in the last 30 minutes of play. In fact, they’ve conceded 18 goals in the last 30 minutes – a league high.

Lazio have won only two of the last seven Serie A games against Chievo (D3 L2). Simone Inzaghi’s side will be confident of finding the net though as they have scored 48 goals in 19 games, 2.53 on average – in the big five European Leagues only PSG, Manchester City and Barcelona have higher. The away side are in rotten form and the last time Chievo won in Serie A was in November, they’ve only picked up two points in the last six league games.

Sampdoria’s recent form is very poor and they have gained only four points since beating Juventus (W1 D1 L5). Their opponents Fiorentina, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last eight league games with six draws.

This could be a tale of two strikers as Giovanni Simeone has lost in all three games versus Sampdoria and is yet to score. Gianluca Caprari however, has scored in all of his three games against Fiorentina in Serie A.

Sassuolo have found their feet on their own turf and have won their last two home league games, after five defeats in the previous six at the Mapei Stadium (D1). Their visitors Torino arrive with good form on the road and are unbeaten in their last four away league games (W1 D3) – the last time they went five without defeat was back in February 2015.

Udinese have won their last two Serie A home games without conceding: the last time they won three in a row without conceding was back in March 2014. This does not bode well for visitors SPAL who have conceded in each of their last nine league games (W1 D4 L4). Concentrate from minute one will be the message as SPAL (15) and Udinese (14) have conceded the most goals in the first 30 minutes of play in Serie A this season.

Cagliari have lost 38 games against AC Milan in Serie A, more than against any other team (W8 D25). Milan themselves are not in stellar form and have scored only two goals in their last four league games, but they are second in Serie A for most shots attempted (88) in this period.

Arguably the game of the weekend sees two stuttering sides hoping to get any kind of title challenge back on track. Inter have won more games versus Roma than against any other side in Serie A (72). Roma have lost three of their last four games (D1) – as many defeats as in their previous 22 games. They both can’t lose again this weekend!

Juventus will be keen to turn up the heat on Napoli and will expect maximum points as they haven’t lost at home against Genoa in Serie A since January 1991: 11 wins and three draws since then for the Bianconeri.

Genoa arrive with a solid backline which haven’t conceded in each of their last four Serie A games: the last time they recorded 5+ consecutive shutouts was back in 1964.