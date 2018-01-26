Serie A round 22 preview: Will they stay or will they go?

With the transfer window beginning to creak shut, this may be the last chance for some of Serie A’s great and the good to convince potential suitors they should be snapped up or demonstrate their value to their current side.

The weekend begins at the Mapei Stadium. Sassuolo won their first two Serie A meetings against Atalanta, but they’ve since failed to win any of the following seven (D4 L3). Atalanta themselves have won their last three away Serie A games: only once before have they won four in a row (1991/92). This record could well be broken this weekend.

The last thing Chievo need is a visit from the champions. They have won only two points in their last seven league games, scoring just four goals in this period. Juventus have lost only one of their last 29 Serie A meetings against Chievo (1-0 in January 2010): since then the Bianconeri have recorded 10 wins and five draws.

SPAL against Inter should produce goals. The home side’s last three Serie A matches on their own turf have seen 15 goals scored, five per game on average. Inter have yet to get back on track and are winless in their last eight games (all competitions): the last time the Nerazzurri reached nine in a row was in March 2012.

Crotone have lost all three of their Serie A games against Cagliari. This one could well go under the radar this weekend in the wake of some more attractive propositions but should have some action to speak of. Furthermore, Cagliari have conceded in 16 of their last 17 Serie A games, including the last eight in a row.

Despite looking like a home-banker, Fiorentina have lost two of their last four home Serie A games against Verona (W1 D1), after five wins in a row. Under-fire manager Fabio Pecchia’s Verona side have lost their last four Serie A games, with an average of three goals conceded per game. This needs to change or the Verona board might change him!

Despite their gap in the standings Genoa are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 home Serie A games against Udinese, with eight wins and four draws for the Rossoblu. Prior to Douglas Costa’s goal for Juventus last time out, Genoa had not conceded for 414 minutes in a row. Massimo Oddo will hope his new manager bounce can reinvigorate as Udinese have gained just two points in their last three Serie A games, after five wins in a row.

League-leaders Napoli have won their last four Serie A games against Bologna, scoring 19 goals (4.8 on average per game). Bologna have conceded two or more goals in each of their last four away Serie A games, but they did win two of those matches (L2).

Simone Verdi is likely to be a major talking point if he plays. Napoli should be wary of fouling near the box as their transfer target has delivered the most assists from set pieces so far this season (four).

Prior to the reverse fixture, Benevento and Torino have never met in the league, with the only other meeting coming in the Coppa Italia 1982/83, when the Granata won 2-1. Torino have been solid but unspectacular of late and have lost only one of their last 11 Serie A games, but they have drawn seven of these games (W3). Benevento fired only four shots against Bologna in their last match, only against Juventus (three) have they taken less shots. If you don’t shoot you don’t score!

Milan are unbeaten at home against Lazio in Serie A since September 1989 (W16 D11). This will be a serious test of the Rossoneri recovery and Lazio’s champions league credentials. Lazio scored four goals against Milan in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the first time since October 1999 – the last time the Biancocelesti have won both games against the Rossoneri was back in 1977/78.

Both Roma and Sampdoria are in dreadful form recently and it will be interesting to see if either will find a way out of their slumps this weekend. Chelsea target Edin Dzeko has scored a goal in each of his last three Serie A games against Sampdoria so ought to be a key figure for the capital side.

For the away side, In-form Fabio Quagliarella has been involved in 11 of Sampdoria’s last 14 goals.