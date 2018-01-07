Serie A Team of the Week | Round 20

Napoli won again to remain top of the table, as Juventus beat Cagliari and remain behind them.

Inter couldn’t find a win at Fiorentina, as Leonardo Bonucci’s first AC Milan goal gave the Rossoneri the win, whilst Lazio won and Roma lost.

At the bottom, all teams lost but Benevento, who registered their second ever win in Serie A.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-3-3 formation deployed.

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino

Erick Pulgar could have cancelled out M’Baye Niang’s opener, but Sirigu made sure that wasn’t the case with the decisive penalty save to keep Torino on top.

Lorenzo De Silvestri – Torino

Flew higher than everyone else to fire home the opener for Torino and set the tone for Walter Mazzarri’s triumphant return to Serie A.

Leonardo Bonucci – AC Milan

A clumsy, lucky goal, but also a decisive one, and his first for AC Milan, as well as a spot on performance in defence.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (6 Team of the Week appearances)

The goal to break the deadlock, a combination of power and strength to give Napoli the advantage. Never took any risks at the back.

Cristiano Biraghi – Fiorentina

Dominant on his side, with Joao Mario never able to create danger and Joao Cancelo overall under control. And went just inches away from a lovely free kick goal.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (3 apps)

A beautiful goal, a smart assist and the usual constant injection of quality to the Biancocelesti attack.

Remo Freuler – Atalanta (2 apps)

So solid in midfield, combining energy and intensity like few others, almost scoring and helping Sampdoria win in Rome.

Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus (2 apps)

The goal that keeps Juventus alive in the title race, when it mattered most.

Andreas Cornelius – Atalanta

The opening goal at the Stadio Olimpico was an absolute gem, to break the deadlock and give La Dea the lead.

Massimo Coda – Benevento (2 apps)

Massimo Coda. A name that is part of Benevento’s history. Last week’s goal to give them their first ever win in Serie A, and this time a brace and an assist to get another three points against Sampdoria. Two Cristiano Ronaldo style finishes. He’s on fire.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (8 apps)

Four goals in a single game: something you don’t see very often. When given some space Immobile can be devastating and at SPAL they won’t be forgetting his name him for a while.