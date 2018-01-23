Serie A Team of the Week | Round 21

Napoli remain top of the league, as Juventus keep up with the Partenopei with the Monday night win over Genoa.

Lazio climb to third, Inter and Roma settle on a 1-1 draw.

At the bottom, crucial away win for Crotone at Hellas, as Benevento lose after two consecutive wins.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Alisson – Roma (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Easily the best goalkeeper in Serie A right now. The Brazilian put together another phenomenal performance keeping Roma alive for almost the entirety of the second half before being forced to capitulate at the last moment.

Alessandro Florenzi – Roma (3 apps)

The versatile product of the Roma youth sector was deployed as a right-back and kept Ivan Perisic under control, whilst also giving some push on the flank. The moment he was subbed Roma started suffering on that side.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (9 apps)

The former Sampdoria defender had Edin Dzeko in his pocket for the full 84 minutes in which the striker was on the pitch. Unbeatable.

Alessio Romagnoli – AC Milan

Simply insuperable at the back, blocking every attempt by Cagliari and annihilating Leonardo Pavoletti.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (3 apps)

Let’s enjoy him whilst he is still in Serie A, because so many clubs will want him in the summer. Another brace, combining technique with physical power like few others can.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (2 apps)

Gattuso said he is ‘better’ than he was because he can also score goals. And Kessie finally responded on the pitch with a crucial brace to give the Rossoneri all three points, and a comeback win.

Matias Vecino – Inter (2 apps)

Second goal of the season, second goal against Roma. But if the first just finished off Mauro Icardi’s work, this time Vecino’s header was decisive in making it 1-1, giving Inter a much deserved draw.

Andrea Barberis – Crotone

A phenomenal freekick to give Crotone the lead in Verona, paving the way to a crucial 3-0 victory in the relegation battle.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria (3 apps)

Simply unstoppable. Takes the ball home thanks to a magnificent hat-trick, confirming his fantastic season.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (3 apps)

He hadn’t scored in nine games, going a total of 910 minutes without finding the back of the net. Ages, for someone like Mertens. In one of the toughest games of the season he earned Napoli all three points with a lovely finish against Atalanta.

Douglas Costa – Juventus

The match winner on a very difficult Monday night for Juventus, all that was needed to keep up with Napoli at the top. Showed great determination to get his goal.