Serie A Team of the Week | Round 22

Napoli and Juventus remain firmly at the top of the table after both collected victories, but third place Lazio fell to AC Milan, and Inter were halted by SPAL.

Roma succumbed to Duvan Zapata and Sampdoria, who are now potentially even Champions League candidates.

At the bottom, Benevento lost again, as Hellas Verona took a step towards survival after inflicting a 4-1 defeat to Fiorentina.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Emiliano Viviano – Sampdoria (2 Team of the Week appearances)

At least four crucial saves, including the penalty on Alessandro Florenzi, in order to keep a crucial clean sheet and help Sampdoria win in Rome.

Davide Calabria – AC Milan

An almost perfect performance, with just a couple of mistakes, but overall controlled the Lazio attacks and served the perfect assist for Giacomo Bonaventura’s winner.

Andrea Masiello – Atalanta

The opener to put things on the right track for La Dea, plus he controlled any Sassuolo attacks perfectly.

Jagos Vukovic – Verona

Perfect debut from the Serbian defender, with the opener in Hellas Verona’s 4-1 victory in Florence.

Bryan Cristante – Atalanta (5 apps)

Another goal to add weight to his breakthrough season, as well as a constant combination of runs and quality from the midfield.

Sami Khedria – Juventus (2 apps)

Such an important goal to unlock a crucial yet very difficult game for the Bianconeri at Chievo.

Luca Cigarini – Cagliari

Man of the match performance for the former Napoli man, with a sweet freekick to equalise and a defensive masterclass in front of his defence.

Valon Behrami – Udinese

Showed he is getting back to his best physical shape with a solid performance in midfield, capped with the winning goal to give Udinese all three points.

Moise Kean – Verona

First ever Serie A brace for the 2000 born striker: he replaced Giampaolo Pazzini in a fundamental clash and lead the way to Verona’s incredible win.

Duvan Zapata – Sampdoria (3 apps)

A consistent threat to the Giallorossi backline, a constant physical battle with the defenders, and then the decisive goal.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (3 apps)

What a goal to make it 3-1 and and put the match to bed, after also slotting home coolly from the penalty spot.