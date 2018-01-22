Spalletti critical of Inter mentality

Despite coming from a goal down to earn a point against Roma, Luciano Spalletti was critical of his Inter team’s mentality.

A late goal from Matias Vecino gave Inter a 1-1 draw against Roma, despite dominating for large parts of the game.

The result moves the Nerazurri back level with Lazio in third spot in the Serie A table, though they still haven’t won in their last six league matches.

“We have to look at where we started from,” Spalletti began. “Some episodes have gone against us, which has in turn decreased our self esteem.

“As a result we aren’t playing with the wind in our sails anymore. The team needs the big support we have behind them.

“There was a change in mentality between the first and second halves, but in other big games we have played like we did tonight.

“Perhaps we haven’t totally convinced that we can sustain certain levels, which isn’t good.

“In some cases we seem a little shy, and in others we look like we can make something happen. This change happened in the second half tonight.

“We have to try something different, otherwise we risk throwing away everything we have done until this point. A complete and lasting mental change is needed.

“We have to learn to trust our qualities.”