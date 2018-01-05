Spalletti: Even my mom knows Inter need a defender

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti believes even his mom knows the Nerazzurri need a new centre-back after seeing a late lead slip away during a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring, but Giovanni Simeone levelled the match in injury time to extend the Beneamata’s winless run in Serie A to five matches.

To make matters worse, Andrea Ranocchia was forced off, resulting in Davide Santon finishing the match at centre-back, and Spalletti made it clear he is losing patience with the constant questions about Inter’s lack of depth.

“We’re missing a central defender? Even my 80-year-old mom at home knows that,” he told Premium Sport after the match.

“Over the past few weeks things have come up, like [Yuto] Nagtomo’s flu and [Andrea] Ranocchia, who played with a rib problem. He gave it his all in order to be here.

“We lost the ball too easily and that created problems. Along with that we are lacking a bit of spirit and the will to battle. However we were able to take the lead, they pushed forward at the end and deserved their equalizer.

“Having said that, we had a chance to make it 2-0. They pushed forward, and we countered, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

When asked whether Inter need some new signings, Spalletti was in no mood to discuss the matter.

“I can’t take it anymore,” he added. “I don’t know what to say.

“Why don’t you go and tell the dressing room. At this time we are lacking in numbers, but what can I say? That the players aren’t good?

“You can decide that, but I will continue to do my work. It’s up to others to take care of their own responsibilities.”

Inter’s next match is a home match against Roma on January 21.