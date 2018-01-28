Spalletti: I saw no Inter improvement

Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at relegation threatened SPAL, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti hit out at his side’s failure to improve on recent poor form.

Having looked on course for victory courtesy of a Francesco Vicari own goal, the Nerazzurri were pegged back on the stroke of full-time by an Alberto Paloschi diving header, and were forced to settle for a point at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

The draw means Inter have failed to register a victory since the start of December, and extends their winless streak in all competitions to nine games.

“When you concede a late goal like that it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but that doesn’t change anything,” Spalletti told Premium Sport at the final whistle.

“Even when we were winning matches I saw little improvement from the team, but now the results are not going our way we are losing the ball easily and not showing enough fight. We need to find a better balance and change our mentality, otherwise we will continue to struggle.”

The result leaves Inter in fourth place with three points more than Spalletti’s former club Roma, who face Sampdoria on Sunday evening.