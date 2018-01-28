Superb AC Milan dig deep to beat Lazio

In AC Milan’s best performance of the season so far, Gennaro Gattuso’s men clung on at the Stadio San Siro 2-1 against Lazio, to secure their third consecutive Serie A victory.

A brave header from Patrick Cutrone put Milan into the lead early on, and despite Adam Marusic’s immediate equaliser, Giacomo Bonaventura thundered home a header of his own just before half-time to guarantee the points.

Going into the match, Lazio hadn’t won both games against the Rossoneri in single Serie A season since 1977/78, a record which still stands.

As a result, Milan climb to seventh in the Serie A table, level with Sampdoria in sixth. Meanwhile Lazio remain in third, 10 point off Juventus in second.

Milan and Lazio now face off against each other on Wednesday evening in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, also at the San Siro.

A frantic start from Milan saw Suso smash a shot well side, before Hakan Calhanoglu had an effort from distance well saved by Thomas Strakosha.

Milan took the lead 16 minutes in after Calhanoglu swung in a freekick from the left and Cutrone stooped to head home, though the ball looked to have come off his arm.

Lazio struck back almost immediately through Marusic, who was picked out expertly by Lucas Leiva before sliding into the far bottom corner.

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! #Marusic with his 3rd of the season. It is game on today, both sides looking good. 1-1 | 20′ #MilanLaziopic.twitter.com/C5LozGdw97 — SerieAchannel (@SerieAchannel) January 28, 2018

Suso went close from a freekick, while at the other end, Luis Alberto blasted against the crossbar with an effort from distance.

Not long after Strakosha was forced into an excellent stretching save from Calhanoglu, who once again struck from distance.

Then, just before half-time, a wonderful deep cross from Davide Calabria sailed onto the penalty area onto the head of the onrushing Bonaventura who made no mistake and powered home.

GOLLL!!! What a cross from Calabria, great run and finish from Bonaventura. LOVE that goal #ACMilan #ForzaMilan #MilanLazio pic.twitter.com/qmU2epoIPE — Milan Talk (@MilanTalk1) January 28, 2018

After the break Bastos blasted just over for Lazio, then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed inches off target.

A quick throw in saw Felipe Anderson get down the left to the goalline, and although his cutback found Milinkovic-Savic his strike was blocked by the Milan defence.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was next to deny Milinkovic-Savic, whose header was destined for the net as Lazio turned up the pressure.

A wonderful crossfield ball from Calhanoglu found Suso, and he floated it to the back post for Andre Silva, but the Portuguese was a whisker away from turning it in.

With time against them, Lazio threw everything they could at Milan, but a result Rossoneri backline and poor finishing meant they succumbed to defeat.

MATCH FACTS