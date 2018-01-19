Ups & Downs Of The Azzurri – History Of Football Drama

There’s no doubting the quality of Italian football over the history of the sport. The Azzurri were the first to dominate the global stage, showing the rest of world the beauty of elite football. The national team’s also been part of the biggest sports upsets in history.

Italian football has witnessed peaks and valleys like no other international side, including their most recent disappointment, which will likely lead to success if this sine wave trend continues.

Failure To Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2018

Tears were the result after losing to Sweden by 1-0 on aggregate, kicking Italy out of contention for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This will be the first FIFA World Cup without Italy since 1958, spanning six decades. Coach Gian Piero Ventura was sacked two days later. It was a national disaster the Italians will never want to relive.

Italy Lose 4-0 Against Spain In Euro 2012 Final The 2012 Euros were bittersweet for Italian football. On one hand, the team did well to defeat England and Germany en route to the finals. However, the team completely fell apart in Kiev, allowing the Spaniards a brace before half in the final. Fernando Torres would place the game beyond reach in the 84 th minute, but the game was never really in doubt.

Italy Win 2006 World Cup In Deutschland

There’s no better feeling than eliminating Germany at a World Cup hosted by Deutschland. This is exactly what Italy accomplished during the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup, derailing an expected duel between France and the host country. Instead, the Azzurri would defeat France in penalty kicks, soothing the pain of Roberto Baggio’s infamous miss during the 1994 finals. It is a World Cup win Italians will never forget, such was the immensity of the triumph.

Italy Lose 2-1 To South Korea

In 2002, Italy faced their second disappointment from a Korean country, adding the South to the North for a complete collection of World Cup failures against the two Koreas. The Azzurri lost in the round of sixteen in the 117th minute when Ahn Jung-Hwan eliminated Italy from the tournament. South Korea would manage a magical run to the semi-finals, where they were defeated by the Germans.

Italy Win 1982 World Cup Against Germany

After a quiet half to start the final, legendary striker Paolo Rossi opened the floodgates with a header in the 57th minute, solidifying his status as the Golden Boot recipient for the 1982 World Cup. Italy would score two more to clinch the title, making Germany’s 83rd-minute strike irrelevant. This win was the first for Italy in 44 years, tying them with Brazil, at the time, for the most world triumphs.

Italy Win Euro in 1968

Redemption was on the menu when Italy hosted the 1968 Euro Cup, which consisted of England, Yugoslavia, Soviet Union and the host nation. These four teams qualified out of a 32-team, 8-group stage, with Italy beating the Soviet Union via coin toss in the semis after the two nations remained tied after extra time. Yugoslavia would fall in the finals, giving Italy their first and only European title.