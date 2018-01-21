Vecino earns Inter last-gasp point against Roma

A late goal from Matias Vecino gave Inter a 1-1 draw against Roma, despite dominating for large parts of the game.

Stephan El Shaarawy opened the scoring on the half hour, completely against the run of play, but almost constant Inter pressure finally paid off in the last stretch of the game, as Vecino headed home late on.

The result moves the Nerazurri back level with Lazio in third spot in the Serie A table, though they still haven’t won in their last six league matches. Roma remain in fifth, and are on their own four-match winless run.

The start of the game was littered with errors from both teams, though it was Inter who presented Roma with two excellent chances.

First, Edin Dzeko dispossessed Joao Miranda and played in Gerson, but his low cross was easily gathered by Samir Handanovic.

Then, the Inter goalkeeper booted the ball straight at Gerson, who tried to play in Dzeko, but the ball was cut out by Miranda.

From there, Inter took control of the game, with Ivan Perisic going close with a back post header, and Antonio Candreva blasted just wide of the top corner.

Inter had a strong claim for a penalty after Icardi was bundled over by a combination of Kostas Manolas and Federico Fazio, but referee Davide Massa waved play on.

Soon after Perisic was presented with the best chance of the game at that point, unmarked at the back post again, he cut inside before unleashing a shot straight at Alisson’s face, with Borja Valero’s follow up gathered by the Roma keeper.

At the other end Lorenzo Pellegrini saw a low drive truffle wide, just before Roma took an unexpected lead.

Allison booted the ball up the park and Davide Santon got underneath allowing it to bounce to El Shaarawy who raced in on goal and lifted over Handanovic.

Icardi had two half chances before the break but put one just wide, and was beaten to a loose ball by Alisson.

After the break, there was a distinct drop in tempo, though Perisic did force Alisson to claw a cross out from under the crossbar.

It was Inter who went on the offensive for the majority as Candreva had a shot saved, then Icardi headed wide.

There were more shouts for an Inter penalty as Joao Cancelo went down under a challenge from Fazio, but referee Massa booked the Inter defender for simulation.

Substitute Eder found himself in on goal, but could only direct his effort straight at Alisson.

As the pressure increased, Perisic got free on the left and found his favourite player Icardi, but the Inter captain could only hook a shot onto the post.

Cancelo was again in the thick of the action, this time crossing for Eder, who header inches over the crossbar.

The chances kept coming, and Icardi with a volley from 12 yards out was denied by the outstretched hand of Alisson.

Four minutes from time Inter found the net through Vecino, who rose above Juan Jesus to head in Dalbert’s cross.

Despite a flurry of late chances neither side could get a second and grab all three points.

MATCH FACTS

Both of Vecino goals in the current Serie A season arrived against Roma.

Stephan El Shaarawy has participated in four of the last eight Serie A Roma goals (50% – two goals and two assists).

El Shaarawy scored his second goal against Inter in Serie A, the first arrived in a Milan Derby (24 th February 2013).

February 2013). The last two Roma goals away from home in Serie A have been scored by El Shaarawy (vs Genoa – 26/11/2017).

Inter are one of two teams, with Lazio, that have scored most in the last 15 minutes in the current Serie A season (13).

Roma had only one shot on target in this match, equaling their worst record in the current Serie A season (against Atalanta in August).

Inter have drawn three Serie A matches in a row for the first time since October 2015.

Roma have gained two points in their last four Serie A matches, they haven’t won in four league matches in a row for the first time since January 2016.

Inter have hit the woodwork 13 times, only Roma have more in the current Serie A season (14).

For the first time in the current Serie A season Inter ended the first half at home trailing.

Roma scored in this match with their first shot on target.

