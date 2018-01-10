WIN WITH FIF!! MID-SEASON COMPETITION #FIFcup

With Serie A in it’s mid-season hiatus, we at Forza Italian Football thought we could fill your competitive void with a special competition.

We are proud to announce the inaugural FIF Cup. To enter and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes, send us your IDEAL SERIE A XI.

The formation is entirely up to you, and you can only include ONE PLAYER PER SERIE A TEAM.

You will then go into competition pitting your team against other entrants and FIF writers, in a knockout format, with the winner of each ‘fixture’ being determined by a vote on Social Media and ForzaItalianFootball.com.

So what are you waiting for?! Send your team to us via…

Twitter – @SerieAFFC – using the hashtag #FIFcup

Facebook – by commenting on the FIF Cup post

Email – forzaitalianfootball@snack-media.com

You have until Friday, January 12, 2018, 12pm CET to get your teams in, ahead of the tournament draw.

PRIZES

1st Prize – A Serie A shirt of your choice + FIF Mug (Cannavaro/Baggio)

2nd Prize – FIF Mug + 2017/18 Panini sticker album

3rd Prize – A 2017/18 Panini sticker album

Here is an example team