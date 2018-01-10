WIN WITH FIF!! MID-SEASON COMPETITION #FIFcup

Date: 10th January 2018 at 4:12pm
With Serie A in it’s mid-season hiatus, we at Forza Italian Football thought we could fill your competitive void with a special competition.

We are proud to announce the inaugural FIF Cup. To enter and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes, send us your IDEAL SERIE A XI.

The formation is entirely up to you, and you can only include ONE PLAYER PER SERIE A TEAM.

You will then go into competition pitting your team against other entrants and FIF writers, in a knockout format, with the winner of each ‘fixture’ being determined by a vote on Social Media and ForzaItalianFootball.com.

So what are you waiting for?! Send your team to us via…

You have until Friday, January 12, 2018, 12pm CET to get your teams in, ahead of the tournament draw.

PRIZES

1st Prize –  A Serie A shirt of your choice + FIF Mug (Cannavaro/Baggio)
2nd Prize – FIF Mug + 2017/18 Panini sticker album
3rd Prize – A 2017/18 Panini sticker album

Here is an example team

 

